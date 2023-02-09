Time for US to protect the people of Artsakh before it’s too late – Rep. Pallone

It’s time for the United States to take immediate steps to protect the people of Artsakh before it’s too late, Congressman Frank Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“Proud to introduce a resolution today with Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues leaders condemning Azerbaijan for its blockade of Armenians in Artsakh that’s clearly intended to shut off the only supply route for Artsakh’s food, medical supplies, and other essential goods,” Pallone said.

“We stand united today in telling Azerbaijan to end this intentional humanitarian crisis,” he added.

A broad-bipartisan coalition of U.S. Representatives introduced Anti-Blockade legislation on Wednesday, spearheaded by the Congressional Armenian Caucus, increasing U.S. pressure on Azerbaijan to end its two-month long blockade of 120,000 Armenians in their indigenous Artsakh homeland.