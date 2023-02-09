Second Armenian plane with humanitarian aid lands in Aleppo

A second plane from Armenia carrying humanitarian aid for earthquake-affected people of Syria landed at Aleppo International Airport this morning, SANA reports.

On Wednesday Armenia had delivered another 30 tons of aid to Syria.

Nearly 16,000 people are now known to have died after Monday’s earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Without shelter, water, fuel or electricity the World Health Organization fears many survivors could yet lose their lives.

It says there’s a danger there will be a secondary disaster which may cause harm to more people than the initial quake.

Rescuers are continuing their painstaking work but hopes are fading for the many still trapped under the rubble.

Turkey says it hopes to open two more border crossings into Syria to enable the delivery of much-needed supplies there