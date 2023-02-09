Quebec National Assembly adopts motion calling on Azerbaijan to lift the blockade of Artsakh

The Quebec National Assembly unanimously adopted a motion, backed by all political parties represented in the assembly and supported by the ANCC and ANC-Quebec, calling on Azerbaijan to immediately end the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and condemning Azerbaijan’s ongoing aggression against the Armenian people, reports the Armenian National Committee of Canada.
