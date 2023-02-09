PM Pashinyan discusses humanitarian crisis in Artsakh with Russia’s special envoy

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Igor Khovaev, the special representative of the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group.

The interlocutors referred to the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the steps to overcome it.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized Azerbaijan’s repeated violation of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 and the need for full implementation of the obligations assumed under the document.

Issues related to the possibility of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Nagorno Karabakh problem were also discussed.