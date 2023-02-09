Lionel Messi’s brother issues apology after Barcelona comments

Lionel Messi’s brother has apologised after claiming that Barcelona are only famous because of the superstar Argentine forward, Daily Mail reports.

The 35-year-old spent over two decades at the Nou Camp after starting in the academy before financial chaos surrounding the Spanish outfit forced him to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

However his brother, Matias, suggested Barca only became a globally recognised team because of Messi’s contributions at the club where he won 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies.

‘Whoever’s had the chance to go to Barcelona and see the museum, you can see that the museum is Messi.’

He then took to Instagram to apologise saying: ‘I want to apologise for what I said on social networks: I was just making jokes with my son and my friends.

‘How am I going to think that of a club as big as Barcelona and their history, which has given a lot both to my family and Leo?

‘For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is well known. I’m very sorry and I apologies to everyone, especially the Barcelona fans.’