Idea of trilateral meeting between Armenian, Russian, Azerbaijani FMs being worked out

The idea of holding a trilateral meeting of the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan Sergey Lavrov, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov is being worked out, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told a press conference today.

“This issue is being worked out,” he said. “We are not giving up on this idea. We want to make the most of the resources we have in terms of providing platforms and a format for further progress towards stabilization within the framework of existing agreements.”

The previous meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan took place in October 2022 in Astana. In December 2022, Armenia opted out of a meeting because of the blockade of the Lachin corridor.