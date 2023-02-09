First aid convoy reaches northern Syria

The first convoy of aid for opposition-held north-western Syria since Monday’s devastating earthquake has reportedly now crossed into the territory from Turkey, the BBC reports.

Officials said six lorries had gone through Idlib’s Bab al-Hawa crossing.

Deliveries of life-saving aid to the region were halted for four days due to damage to roads and logistical issues.

Rescue workers there say at least 1,900 people have been killed and that hundreds of families are trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Even before the earthquake struck, 4.1 million residents – most of them women and children – were relying on humanitarian assistance to survive.