Armenian referees to officiate matches in Cyprus

Armenian referees are training in Larnaka and will officiate a few matches in Cyprus.

Men’s 2nd Division match between ALS Omonia and Omonia Aradippou will take place on February 10.

Zaven Hovhannisyan will be the match referee as ALS Omonia taken on Omonia Aradippou in men’s second division, Atom Sevgulyan and Artur Gdlyan will be the assistant referees.

On the same day the Men’s 3rd Division match between Ethnikos Assia FC and Aspias Pylas will be officiated by Ashot Ghaltakhchyan, assistant referees are Sargis Hovhannisyan and Gevorg Shakhkaldyan.

U-19 first Division match between AEK Larnaca FC and Nea Salamis Famagusta FC will be officiated by Yura Mahtesyan. Armen Khachatryan and Narek Poghosyan will be the assistant referees. The match will take place on February 11.

Women’s 1st Division match between Lakatamia FC and Omonia FC will take place on February 11. Araksya Saribekyan will be referee of the match, and will be assisted by Liana Grigoryan and Kristine Grigoryan.