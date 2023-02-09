Armenia commends Mexico Senate’s recognition of Armenian Genocide

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan has expressed gratitude to the Senate of Mexico for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
“I express our deep gratitude to the Senate of the United Mexican States for adopting a document that recognizes the Armenian Genocide,” Alen Simonyan said in a Twitter post.
“This is an example of adherence to human values and rights,” the Speaker said.
On February 8, the Senate of Mexicօ adopted a document, recognizing the Armenian Genocide, highlighting the importance of respect for universal human rights.
At the same time, the Senate urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the official recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Mexico.