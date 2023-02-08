Turkey’s Erdogan visits quake region as death toll rises to more than 11,000

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has travelled to the area worst-hit by the quake, news agencies report.

Following criticism that the Turkish state was slow to get to some of the affected areas after the earthquakes struck on Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said there were some problems in the initial response.

However, he added, operations are back to normal now.

“Initially there were issues at airports and on the roads, but today things are getting easier and tomorrow it will be easier still,” Erdogan said.

“We have mobilized all our resources,” he added. “The state is doing its job.”

More than 11,200 people are believed to have died following a massive earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday.

Turkish officials say 8,574 people have died in the country. The number of confirmed deaths so far is 2,662.