Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen breaks Cristiano Ronaldo record amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United target Victor Osimhen broke a Serie A record previously held by Cristiano Ronaldo over the weekend, Manchester Evening News reports.

The Napoli attacker is one of a handful of names on Erik ten Hag’s striker shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window. Harry Kane is another while the United boss is also an admirer of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos and Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus.

Osimhen has scored 16 times in 17 Serie A appearances this season for the league leaders, who are now 13 points clear at the top of the table. Their latest win came on Sunday when they defeated Spezia 3-0.

Osimhen bagged a brace in the contest and his second goal surpassed a feat Ronaldo achieved while at Juventus. The Nigerian soared to a lofty 2.58m to head home his second of the match, eclipsing Ronaldo’s 2019 record by two centimetres.

The striker is expected to receive a lot of interest from clubs around Europe this summer and is being linked with a move away. United will be searching for a marquee goal-getter in the summer and could decide to plump for Osimhen as their long-term striker.