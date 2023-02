Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Lawmakers give consent to initiating criminal prosecution against former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan

The National Assembly voted through secret ballot today to allow initiation of criminal prosecution against MP Seyran Ohanyan.

The Prosecutor General had previously submitted three mediations asking for the lawmaker’s consent to initiate criminal proceedings against the former Defense Minister.

Sixty-eight of the 107 MPs participated in the voting.

The secret ballots took place on February 8.

Seyran Ohanyan is accused of abuse of power and waste during his tenure as Defense Minister.