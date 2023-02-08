His Holiness Aram I offers condolences to Syrian President over deadly earthquake

Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I has offered condolences to the President of the Syrian Arab Republic Bashar al Assad, on behalf of the Armenian Church, the Holy See of Cilicia.

The Catholicos conveyed his deep sorrow for the victims of the deadly earthquake and expressed his solidarity with Syria in overcoming the disaster.

He also raised his prayers to God asking for his mercy on the victims’ souls and wished patience and full recovery to the injured.

More than 11,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria are now known to have been killed.