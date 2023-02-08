Armenian rescue team arrives in Syria, plane with humanitarian aid due later today

The Armenian rescue team arrived at the international airport of Aleppo at noon today, Kansasar reports.

The group included 29 experts and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.



The group will contribute to the search and rescue operations in Aleppo as a result of the earthquake.



The group was welcomed by Armenia’s Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgian, Counselor of the Armenian Consulate General in Aleppo, Consul Babgen Patalian, Head of Humanitarian Mission of Armenia in Aleppo, Director of Aleppo International Airport and Head of Civil Defense, representatives of the Governor’s Office and the Syrian Red Cross.

Armenian ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgiana said: “Armenia expressed its readiness to extend a helping hand to the brotherly people of Syria, the Prime Minister had a phone call and expressed his condolences to the President of Syria. This is the first practical manifestation of assistance by Armenia, the plane with humanitarian aid will also arrive tonight.”



The Director of the Aleppo International Airport and the Director of the Executive Office of the Governor’s Office expressed their gratitude to the Government of Armenia, noting that this assistance is very important for Syria and its people.