Armenian PM, Croatian FM discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Rudman’s visit and expressed confidence that it would contribute to the development and expansion of relations between the two countries in various fields. According to Nikol Pashinyan, Armenian-Croatian ties have a great potential for progress and emphasized the need for active interaction between the two governments. The Prime Minister emphasized the deepening of cooperation with Croatia also as an EU member state and commended the effective cooperation with the EU in the direction of development of democracy in Armenia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Croatia noted that they had effective negotiations with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral political and economic cooperation. Gordan Grlić-Radman added that they are interested in the development of ties in various branches of the economy, including tourism, high technology. According to Mr. Radman, Armenia has made great progress in strengthening democracy and they are ready to cooperate closely with the Armenian government to promote reforms.

The parties also exchanged views on the processes taking place in the region.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan referred to the steps being taken to overcome the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh as a result of the illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan. The Prime Minister also emphasized the fact of another violation of the statement of November 9, 2020 by Azerbaijan and emphasized the importance of the international community’s attention and adequate response to it. In this regard, the discussions held in the European Parliament and the clear demands presented regarding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor were highlighted.

The parties emphasized the activity of the EU civilian mission in Armenia In strengthening peace and stability in the region.