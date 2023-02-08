Armenia sends 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has organized the transfer of more than 30 tons of aid to the earthquake-affected Syrian Arab Republic upon the instructions of the Prime Minister.



The humanitarian cargo includes food, medicine and medical equipment. It was sent to Syria from Yerevan’s Erebuni Airport.



The process was monitored by Minister of Emergency Situations Armen Pambukhchyan and the management of the structure.



The cargo was transported from Yerevan to Aleppo on IL-76 aircraft. The rescue service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs supported the organizational work.