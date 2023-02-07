Turkish government highly values Armenia’s support, Erdogan tells Pashinyan

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Prime Minister offered condolences and expressed solidarity to the President and the people of Turkey in connection with the numerous victims of the strong earthquake that rocked the southeastern regions of the country. Nikol Pashinyan wished a speedy recovery to all the injured and added that the plane carrying the rescue squad of the Republic of Armenia to the disaster zone is preparing to take off from Yerevan’s “Zvartnots” airport.



Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister of Armenia for solidarity and noted that the Turkish government highly values Armenia’s support, emphasizing that step also from the point of view of further deepening the dialogue between the two countries.