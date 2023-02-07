Russian-Armenian Center of Humanitarian Response sends 23 tons of aid to quake-affected regions of Iran

The Russian-Armenian Center of Humanitarian Response sent 23 tons of humanitarian aid to the population of the Islamic Republic of Iran affected by the devastating earthquake that occurred on January 28 in the north-west of the country.

The convoy of five trucks and two escort vehicles started on 6 February. The cargo, which includes tents, folding beds and warm blankets, will be handed over to representatives of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the city of Khoy in northwestern Iran killed at least three and injured hundreds.

More than 40 aftershocks have been registered since, the largest of which was a magnitude of 4.2.