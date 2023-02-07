Footballer Christian Atsu ‘removed from wreckage with injuries’ after Turkey earthquake

Footballer Christian Atsu has been pulled from the rubble of a building “with injuries” after the earthquakes in Turkey, his club’s vice-president Mustafa Özat has said, the BBC reports.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was trapped after the earthquakes that have killed at least 4,800 people.

The Ghanaian, 31, made 107 appearances for Newcastle, and also had spells with Chelsea, Everton and Bournemouth.

Hatayspor sporting director Taner Savut is still in the collapsed building.

Hatay was one of the areas closest to the epicenter of the earthquake, and has suffered extensive damage.

“Christian Atsu was removed from the wreckage with injuries,” Özat told Turkish radio channel Radyo Gol.

“Unfortunately, our sporting director Taner Savut is still under the rubble.

“Hatay was deeply affected. We are coming towards the end of the most dangerous hours.”

Atsu, who was capped 65 times by Ghana, joined Hatayspor in September 2022 after a season with Saudi Arabian team Al-Raed.

He scored the winning goal in the 90th minute of Hatayspor’s Super Lig match against Kasimpasa on Sunday.

The Ghanaian Football Association tweeted: “We’ve received some positive news that Christian Atsu has been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment. Let’s continue to pray for Christian.”