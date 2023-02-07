Cilician Armenian high school of Aleppo damaged in earthquake

The Cilician Armenian high school of Aleppo has been damaged as a result of the earthquake, Kantsasar reports.

The administration of the school has decided to keep the doors of the school closed until the relevant authorities check the security of the building and carry out the necessary repairs.

An international aid effort is being stepped up in southern Turkey and northern Syria following a huge earthquake that has killed more than 4,800 people.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep (Aintap) in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep.

A 7.5-magnitude tremor then hit at around 13:30 local time (10:30 GMT), which officials said was “not an aftershock”.

The country’s disaster agency says more than 3,381 people were killed in Turkey alone after the first quake, and more than 15,000 were injured.

More than 1,500 people are reported to have died in Syria.