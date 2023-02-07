Armenia sending rescue teams to Syria and Turkey

Today, the Republic of Armenia is sending rescue squads to Syria and Turkey to support the search and rescue operations in the regions affected by the devastating earthquake, Spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Vahan Hunanyan informs.

According to the Interior Ministry, a 57-member group will be dispatched to the scenes.

An international aid effort is being stepped up in southern Turkey and northern Syria following a huge earthquake that has killed more than 5,000 people.

Rescuers are racing to save people trapped beneath the rubble after thousands of buildings collapsed in both countries.

The 7.8 magnitude quake struck near Gaziantep (Aintap) in the early hours of Monday while people were asleep.

A 7.5-magnitude tremor then hit at around 13:30 local time (10:30 GMT), which officials said was “not an aftershock.”

The country’s disaster agency says more than 3,419 people were killed in Turkey alone after the first quake, and more than 15,000 were injured.

More than 1,600 people are reported to have died in Syria.