Macron emphasizes the importance of uninterrupted operation of Lachin Corridor

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The interlocutors discussed the difficult humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh resulted by Azerbaijan’s blocking of the Lachin Corridor.

Emmanuel Macron emphasized the importance of the uninterrupted operation of the Lachin Corridor and underlined France’s readiness to continue contributing to the solution of this problem.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the protection of the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, and the activities of the EU civilian mission in Armenia.