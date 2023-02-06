Armenian FM, Chairman of Germany-South Caucasus Friendship Group discuss issues of regional security

Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in Germany on a working visit, had a meeting with Johann Wadephul, the Chairman of the Germany-South Caucasus Friendship Group of the German Bundestag.

During the meeting, issues related to regional security were discussed.

Minister Mirzoyan briefed his interlocutor on the details of the humanitarian crisis unfolded in Nagorno-Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, stressing the need for partner states to take clear steps to lift the blockade.

Both sides emphasized the importance of close Armenian-German inter-parliamentary cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral platforms. The significance of mutual visits of friendship groups operating in the parliaments of the two countries was highlighted.

The sides discussed Issues related to Armenia-EU collaboration, including support for democratic reforms in Armenia, as well as touched upon the new long–term EU monitoring mission in Armenia in terms of stability in the region.

Interlocutors also exchanged views on the normalization process of Armenia-Turkey relations.