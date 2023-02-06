204 children born in besieged Artsakh

According to the Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare, 204 children were born in Artsakh maternity hospitals during the blockade.

As a result of Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade and campaign of terror against the population of Artsakh, newborns and their mothers face serious issues daily stemming from shortages of baby food, diapers, medicine, and other basic necessities.

The Lachin corridor – the only road linking the Republic of Artsakh to Armenia and therefore the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijanis since December 12, 2020 under fake environmental pretext.