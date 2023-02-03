US lawmakers warn of humanitarian catastrophe in Artsakh caused by Azerbaijani blockade

House Representatives Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-N.J.) joined demonstrators at the Capitol Thursday, calling for the US to hold Azerbaijan accountable for the human rights abuses against the people of Karabakh and urging support for a bipartisan resolution introduced in the House.

The resolution, aimed at breaking Azerbaijan’s blockade, calls for the immediate suspension of any US military or security assistance to Azerbaijan; US leadership in petitioning international courts to investigate Azerbaijani war crimes; and humanitarian relief to victims.

“US support for this warmonger Aliyev has to stop,” Schiff said of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. “Not a dime more for Azerbaijan. … Not a penny more for this war criminal who is making war on a peaceful people.”

“Artsakh is Armenian! Artsakh must remain Armenian!” stated Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone.

“Demonstrators were at the Capitol today opposing Azerbaijan’s illegal and inhumane blockade of the Lachin Corridor. I proudly stood with them in calling for the United States to hold Aliyev accountable for his human rights abuses against the people of Artsakh,” Rep. Pallone said in a Twitter post after the rally.