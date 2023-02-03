Development of digital economy a priority for Armenia – PM

For the Republic of Armenia, the development of digital economy has been and remains one of the most important priorities, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Digital Almaty Awards forum in Kazakhstan.

“The turnover in the IT sector of the Republic of Armenia in 2022 increased by more than 50%, and the share of the information technology and communications sector in Armenia’s GDP is consistently growing. For our part, we provide state support to IT business. Last year, more than 1,000 startups received significant tax breaks,” he said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister said, “the issue of forming a single digital space on the territory of Eurasian integration remains important for us.”

He noted that one of the foundations of the Eurasian Economic Union’s digital agenda should be the widespread use of the “regulatory sandbox” regime, which will help reduce the timeframe for implementation of digital transformation projects and improve the quality of submitted projects, which in turn will accelerate the launch of digital projects of a pan-Eurasian scale.

The Prime Minister stressed that when forming a single digital space, it’s also necessary to build an integrated information data protection system.

“Our government has adopted a five-year Digitalization Strategy for Armenia, which determines the main directions for the formation of a digital economy and innovative development of the country,” PM Pashinyan said.

The Strategy will ensure the creation of a consolidated digital ecosystem in the country, the Prime Minister said, outlining the main goals Armenia strives to achieve:

Ensuring efficient and effective public administration based on the maximum use of data from information systems and big dates. Improving the efficiency and modernizing the private sector of the economy through the development of platforms and digital services. Supporting the development of digital skills and abilities for the general population.

Nikol Pashinyan stressed that international and regional cooperation is one of the critically important tools for achieving the goals of Armenia’s sustainable digital development.