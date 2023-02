Paco Rabanne, best known for his perfumes and fashion designs, had died aged 88 at his home in France, the BBC reports.

His death was confirmed by Puig, the parent company of his brands, which said he had “marked generations with his radical vision of fashion and his legacy will live on”.

Rabanne gained global fame for his eccentric and clothing designs.

Puig’s fashion president, José Manuel Albesa, hailed Rabanne’s designs, which he said “made transgression magnetic”.