US to remain deeply engaged on Armenia-Azerbaijan issue – State Department

The US is going to continue to remain deeply engaged on Armenia-Azerbaijan issue, US State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

“This is something that is of deep importance to the Secretary. It’s something that the department is paying close attention to. Secretary Blinken in particular had the chance to speak with both the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan,” the Spokesman said.

Commenting on the appointment of Louis Bono as Senior Adviser for Caucasus Negotiations, Patel said “he is the lead for U.S. engagement to promote peace and stability for the South Caucasus.”

“And he also represents the United States in the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair format, as his predecessors have in this role,” he added.

“And Mr. Bono is a senior leader in the department with significant experience working on challenging and complex issues. And he has the personal confidence of Secretary Blinken and this department in taking on this new role,” the Spokesman said.