Raphael Varane retires from international football

2018 World Cup winner Raphaël Varane has retired from international duty aged 29. He made the announcement on Instagram.

He called the victory “one of the greatest and most memorable moments of my life.”

“This victory that we won together would never have been possible without the support of Didier Deschamps, of each of the members of the management and our staff during these years, of my teammates who defended our shirt at each of our matches,” Varane said.



He thanked the fans saying, “this victory would not have been possible without the support of each of you along this path.”



“Your enthusiasm, the celebrations and the memories of our return to France will remain etched in my mind forever. Even after the defeat in the final last year, with certainly a great run, you welcomed us as heroes when we returned. To each and every one of you, a thousand times THANK YOU!” the player added.

“I will miss these moments with you for sure, but the time has come for the new generation to take over. We have a group of talented young players who are ready to take over, who deserve a chance and who need you,” Raphaël Varane concluded.