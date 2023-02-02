Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record after scoring in PSG’s crucial win over Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has broken rival Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring the most goals in Europe’s top-five leagues. The Argentine surpassed Ronaldo when he netted the Parisians’ second goal in their 3-1 league win over Montpellier on February 1, Sportskeeda reports.

Messi scored his 697th club goal, having played his entire senior career in Europe’s top-five leagues. He overtook Ronaldo’s tally of 696 goals while taking 84 fewer games than his Portuguese counterpart.

The former Barcelona star is now just four short of his rival’s tally of 701 all-time club goals. Ronaldo is yet to score for his new club Al-Nassr in a competitive encounter so it might not take long for the Argentine to overtake him.

This was the 35-year-old’s 14th goal of the season for PSG across competitions. He has also provided 14 assists for the Parisians in 23 overall appearances this term.