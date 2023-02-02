King Charles will not appear on new Australia $5 note

King Charles III will not feature on Australia’s new five dollar note, the country’s central bank has announced.

The new design will pay tribute to “the culture and history of the First Australians”, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says.

A portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II appears on the current design of five dollar note.

The Queen’s death last year reignited debates about Australia’s future as a constitutional monarchy.

“This decision by the Reserve Bank Board follows consultation with the Australian government, which supports this change,” the bank said in a statement.