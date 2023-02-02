EAEU PMs discuss implementation of digital agenda

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan participated in the narrow-format session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Prime Ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union countries discussed a number of issues related to Eurasian integration.

In particular, reference was made to the operation of the EAEU internal market, the financing of industrial cooperation, the development of the agro-industrial complex, and cooperation in the energy sector.

The implementation of the digital agenda, in particular, the improvement of the integration information system of the Union, was highlighted.

The session of the expanded intergovernmental council will take place on February 3.