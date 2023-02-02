At a meeting with Russian PM, Armenia’s Pashinyan draws attention to the closure of Lachin corridor

Russia supports the unblocking of transport and economic communications in the South Caucasus, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Almaty.

“We traditionally support the unblocking of economic and transport ties in the South Caucasus, we consider it important to ensure the implementation of the agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan,” said the Russian Prime Minister. He emphasized that “the creation of new transport and infrastructure routes meets the interests of all states of the region.”

Pashinyan, in turn, drew attention to the problem of the Lachin corridor, noting that “a humanitarian crisis is developing in Nagorno-Karabakh.” At the same time, he emphasized that “the Russian Federation is a key partner in the sphere of security for the Republic of Armenia.”