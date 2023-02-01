In a resolution “On the implementation of the New European Agenda for Culture and the EU Strategy for International Cultural Relations,” the European Parliament condemns European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s continued destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno Karabakh.

The Resolution addresses issues of protection of cultural property in conflict zones and condemns the targeted destruction of historical, artistic and cultural heritage during recent conflicts.

Based on the revision signed by the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe/ France) and the member of the same faction Petras Auštrevičius (Lithuania), the continued policy of Azerbaijan on the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh is also distinctly condemned.

78 Paragraph of the Resolution, reads:

“The European Parliament asks the Commission to strongly condemn the destruction of historical, artistic and cultural heritage in recent conflicts, as well as the systematic and politically or ideologically targeted destruction of historical, artistic and cultural heritage, as well as the eradication of the identities and cultures of sovereign states, peoples or minorities, including Azerbaijan’s continued policy of erasing and denying the Armenian cultural heritage in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.”