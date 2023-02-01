Canada calling on Azerbaijani authorities to reopen the Lachin corridor

Canada should be using its diplomatic channels and its voice within the United Nations to put pressure on Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor, NDP MP Heather McPherson, a member of the Canadian House Foreign Affairs Committee, told The Hill Times.

“It needs to be opened up for humanitarian aid, food, and fuel … that’s international law,” McPherson said. “I think there is a role for Canada as a country that still has some of that … honest broker reputation, that we could play a bigger role to make sure that corridor is open.”

When asked what Canada was currently doing to enable a peaceful resolution, Global Affairs Canada said it is continuing to monitor the situation, and is calling for Azerbaijani authorities to reopen the corridor and ensure freedom of movement to avoid any potential humanitarian impact.

“Canada also calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue negotiating to resolve issues through peaceful dialogue,” GAC spokesperson Jean-Pierre Godbout wrote in a statement to The Hill Times. “Lastly, Canada will continue to respond to humanitarian appeals for the Nagorno-Karabakh region.”