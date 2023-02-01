Armenia’s ski resorts open up winter wonderland – TTN

Tsaghkadzor in Armenia is becoming one of the top skiing destinations in the world with its majestic mountains and wide array of ski resorts offering lessons for beginners as well as a wide range of courses for more experienced riders, TTN writes.

“Armenia has something for every type of ski enthusiast, from novice riders to world-class competitive skiers. With a number of ski resorts, Armenia is the ideal place for skiers of all levels,” the article says.

Tsaghkadzor, less than an hour from Yerevan, is a winter wonderland for avid skiers and snowboarders. There are plenty of fun and exciting activities to choose from when you visit the Armenian capital.

The skiing season starts in mid-December and lasts until the end of March with the highest skiing point being located on Mount Teghenis. The leading destination for winter sports is Tsaghkadzor. The largest ziplining stations are in Yerevan, Yenokavan, Tsaghkadzor and Dilijan.

“The scenery in Armenia is second to none, and those looking for a truly unique experience can find it on the ski hills of Armenia. From breathtaking views of Mount Ararat and Lake Sevan to a ski adventure at Tsaghkadzor, Armenia has everything a skier needs,” the author writes.

“Whether you’re an individual looking for a winter escape or a group looking for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure, Armenia offers everything you need to make your ski vacation one to remember. So be sure to get your passport ready and add Armenia to your list of must-visit skiing destinations,” the article concludes.