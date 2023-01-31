Pashinyan, Putin discuss the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Artsakh

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the humanitarian crisis created in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and highlighted the importance of implementation of the necessary steps by Russia to overcome it.

In this context, reference was made to the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the implementation of the tripartite agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11, 2021, November 26 and October 31, 2022.

Reference was made to other issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian cooperation.