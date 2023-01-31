Eurovision 2023: Liverpool’s logo and slogan revealed 

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool will have the slogan “United by Musiց,” with its artwork showing hearts beating together.

The BBC said it “reflects the very origins of the contest,” which was originally created as a broadcasting experiment to bring Europe together.

This year’s event will be held in the UK because it is too dangerous to stage it in Ukraine, which won in 2022.

The new slogan demonstrates the unique partnership between the United Kingdom, Ukraine and Host City Liverpool to bring the Eurovision Song Contest to audiences across the globe and the incredible power of music to bring communities together.