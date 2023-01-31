Common Aviation Area Agreement between EU and Armenia enters into force

This month, the Common Aviation Area Agreement (CAAA) between the European Union and Armenia entered into force, the EU Delegation in Armenia informs.

The agreement was signed on 15 November 2021 and aims at removing market restrictions and creating a common aviation area between Armenia and the EU. In doing so, it harmonizes the aviation legislation with EU standards and aviation rules.

In line with CEPA commitments, in 2023, the EU will launch comprehensive capacity-building support for civil aviation in Armenia. Furthermore, an ongoing 2-year EU-funded project with the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) provides technical assistance to further assist Armenia in enhancing its aviation safety oversight capacity that started in March 2022.