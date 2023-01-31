Belgian MPS condemn blockade of Artsakh, urge Azerbaijan to open the Lachin corridor

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Belgian Parliament has adopted a resolution unanimously condemning Azerbaijan for the blockade of Artsakh and calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately open the Lachin Corridor, reports the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD)

The resolution submitted by Mr. Michel De Maegd strongly condemns the recent aggression by Azerbaijan against Armenia and demands an immediate and permanent respect for the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.



The MPs request the Federal Government to condemn without reservation the aggressions of Azerbaijan perpetrated at the beginning of August 2022 in the Lachin corridor and repeated on September 13 and 14, 2022 against the south and south-east regions of the Republic of Armenia, thus violating

its sovereignty, as well as international agreements and the Charter of the United Nations;.

They request o work actively so that an international investigation can be carried out into these attacks and possible war crimes that may have been committed.

The resolution demands from the Federal Government to advocate that Azerbaijan and its allies

unconditionally respect the sovereignty of Armenian territory and the fundamental rights of

persons of Armenian national or ethnic origin, to plead for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal

of all Azerbaijani troops still positioned in Armenian territory.

The Foreign Relations Committee also requests to plead for strict respect, by the authorities of

Azerbaijan, of all international conventions, to continue to advocate for the release of all

Armenian prisoners of war, fully support all international initiatives aimed at finding a lasting solution to this conflict and to allow the populations of the two countries, regardless of their national or ethnic origin, live in peace and security.