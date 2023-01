Armenia presents its arguments on the request for the indication of provisional measures raised by Azerbaijan

The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the UN, holds public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by the Republic of Armenia in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Azerbaijan v. Armenia).

The session is held under the presidency of Judge Joan E. Donoghue, President of the Court.