Shocking to see posters advocating genocide against Armenians: Rep. Schiff condemns hateful flyers in Beverly Hills

It was shocking to see posters advocating genocide against Armenians, Member of the US House of Representatives Adam Schiff said in a Facebook post.

The statement comes after over 10 flyers containing anti-Armenian content were found around Beverly Hills Saturday morning.

A resident alerted police when they found an anti-Armenian flyer posted on a pole, according to Giovanni Trejo, public information officer for the Beverly Hills Police Department. Police collected over 10 similar flyers from the area around La Cienega Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard, Trejo said.

“We must all condemn this bigotry in the strongest terms,” Rep Schiff said.

“Armenia and Artsakh face the real threat of war from Azerbaijan,” the Congressman said, adding that “the community needs support — not hate.”