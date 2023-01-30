TopWorld

Erdogan says Turkey may block Sweden’s Nato membership bid

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 30, 2023, 09:09
Less than a minute

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has suggested that Ankara may agree to Finland joining Nato, but not Sweden, the BBC reports.

He criticised Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of people allegedly tied to Kurdish militant groups and other critics of his government.

“If you absolutely want to join Nato, you will return these terrorists to us,” said Mr Erdogan.

His comments come days after Turkey suspended talks to accept the two Nordic nations as members.

The move was prompted by a series of controversial protests in Stockholm, including one during which a copy of the Koran was burned.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 30, 2023, 09:09
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button