Catholicos of All Armenians off to UK

His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, has Great Britain. He will pay a brief patriarchal visit to the Armenian Diocese of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

His Eminence is accompanied by Fr. Garegin Hambardzumyan, Director of the Propaganda Center and the Office for Artsakh Cultural Heritage at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.