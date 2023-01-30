Beverly Hills Mayor denounces hateful flyers aimed at Armenians

A slew of hate-filled flyers aimed at pro-Armenia demonstrators sprouted up this weekend around Beverly Hills, where protestors had gathered to march against the ongoing crisis in Artsakh, whose residents have been cut off from food and supplies by Azerbaijanis, the Los Angeles Magazine reports.

The demonstrators were greeted by flyers taped to lamp poles that threatened: “Azerbaijan; Turkey; Pakistan; Israel = 4 BROTHERS WILL WIPE Armenia OFF the MAP Inshallah!!!”

Beverly Hills Mayor Lille Bosse immediately denounced the flyers on social media as the city’s police department reviewed surveillance camera footage around La Cienega and Wilshire Boulevards in search of those responsible.

“I’ve said it over and over again, hate has no place in Beverly Hills or anywhere. I will always stand up, I will always speak out against it,” Bosse wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

The weekend’s threats against Armenian-Americans were also denounced by Sheri Shyne, the mayor of West Hollywood, a city home to a sizable community of Armenian-Americans.

“The rise in hate is indicative of a serious threat to democracy and we must all continue to stand for love and against hate,” Shyneshe tweeted.

