Pope Francis voices concern over Lachin corridor crisis

Pope Francis joined thousands of young people in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday in an appeal for peace in our world, Vatican News reports.

The Pope renewed his appeal for the “grave humanitarian situation in the Lachin Corridor in the South Caucuses.”

“I am close to all those who, in the dead of winter, are forced to cope with these inhumane conditions. Every effort must be made at the international level to find peaceful solutions for the good of people,” Pope said.

The Lachin Corridor – Nagorno-Karabakh’s land link with Armenia, has been blocked by Azerbaijan since mid-December.