Jerusalem synagogue shooting: Israel arrests 42 after deadly attack

Israeli police have arrested 42 people in connection with a deadly shooting at a synagogue in East Jerusalem on Friday, the BBC reports.

Seven people were killed, and at least three more injured, in the deadliest attack of its kind in years.

The incident happened in the city’s Neve Yaakov neighbourhood at about 20:15 local time (18:15 GMT).

Police said two people were injured on Saturday in a separate “terrorist attack” outside the Old City.

Police said the gunman in this second attack was a 13-year-old boy. They said he had been “neutralised”, but did not give further details.

The man who attacked the synagogue on Friday was identified by local media as a Palestinian from East Jerusalem, who police described as a “terrorist”.