Tribute to the memory of fallen soldiers on Army Day

On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and other officials, visited the Yerablur military pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenians who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the Motherland.

The Prime Minister laid flowers on the graves of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan, Andranik Ozanyan, and a wreath at the memorial complex that perpetuates the memory of the fallen freedom fighters.