Egypt’s President arrives in Armenia for two-day official visit

The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, arrived in Armenia today on a two-day official visit.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, President’s Chief of Staff Khachatur Poghosyan and other officials welcomed the high-ranking guest at Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport.

After an official welcoming ceremony on January 29, Presidents Vahagn Khachaturyan and Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi will have a private conversation at the residence of the President of the Republic, which will be followed by an extended meeting with the participation of the delegations of both countries. The Presidents of Armenia and Egypt will then make a statement to the press.

Within the framework of the official visit, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi will also meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.