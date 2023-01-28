SocietyTop

Azerbaijan completely cuts gas supply to Artsakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 28, 2023, 20:34
Less than a minute

Azerbaijan has completely cut the gas supply to the Republic of Artsakh from Armenia, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

The gas supply to Stepanakert city will be stopped in the near future.

The population is urged to observe safety rules.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 28, 2023, 20:34
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button