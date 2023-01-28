Home | All news | Society | Azerbaijan completely cuts gas supply to Artsakh SocietyTop Azerbaijan completely cuts gas supply to Artsakh Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 28, 2023, 20:34 Less than a minute Azerbaijan has completely cut the gas supply to the Republic of Artsakh from Armenia, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports. The gas supply to Stepanakert city will be stopped in the near future. The population is urged to observe safety rules. Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email January 28, 2023, 20:34 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print